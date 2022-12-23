Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; see power outage updates here

Thousands of Louisiana residents are without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews are working as safely and quickly as they can to restore it.

According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state are without power Friday night.

As of 9:59 p.m., more than 15,100 of those affected are Entergy customers in Tangipahoa Parish, mainly in the Hammond and Tickfaw areas. More than 500 in Livingston Parish are also without power, according to outage maps.

Entergy officials told WBRZ shortly before 10 p.m. that they have no estimated time for when power might be restored. The provider is attributing the outage to an equipment issue and damage at a substation.

Entergy customers across south Louisiana received the following message asking them to conserve energy and warning of potential power outages due to high usage:

"Unusually high electricity use due to extreme temperatures may exceed available power supply. Please help by adjusting thermostats and turning off non-essential lights, electronics and large appliances to avoid periodic outages. We apologize for the inconvenience. https://entergy.com/conserve"

Entergy's outage map stated that "personnel are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service" for those affected.