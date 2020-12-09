Latest Weather Blog
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, Rainy weekend forecast
The warm-up continues with temperatures in the 70s today.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: Today will bring you more sunshine! Temperatures will be near 70 this afternoon and overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
Up Next: Temperatures in the afternoon will continue to warm up little by little every day until the next rain system moves through. The clear skies will continue as well. Friday is looking mostly dry until a front starts to spark up rain in the late evening hours. That rain will move west to east over south Louisiana overnight into the morning hours of Saturday. Right now, the timing of the front is showing most of the rain clearing up by the afternoon hours on Saturday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as well with high temperatures dropping into the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
