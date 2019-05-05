Engineering students design beach wheelchair, other products

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University engineering students have designed and made a motorized wheelchair with three fat wheels so a 23-year-old woman can go to the beach with her family.



Last year's seniors were unable to provide a beach wheelchair for Cheslyn Simpson of Plaquemine, but left their plans. This year's group started with much fatter wheels. They added a cup holder, cooler, Bluetooth music player and headlights.



Project leader Daniel Lucas says they involved the community and raised awareness. They delivered the chair Tuesday.



Simpson has a genetic disease called Friedreich's ataxia . In 2017, her speech therapists suggested she write an essay asking for help through LSU's senior capstone design program. That's a two-course program in which teams of students work on an assigned project.



There were 46 teams this year.