82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Engineering students design beach wheelchair, other products

1 hour 49 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 May 05, 2019 3:44 PM May 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University engineering students have designed and made a motorized wheelchair with three fat wheels so a 23-year-old woman can go to the beach with her family.
 
Last year's seniors were unable to provide a beach wheelchair for Cheslyn Simpson of Plaquemine, but left their plans. This year's group started with much fatter wheels. They added a cup holder, cooler, Bluetooth music player and headlights.
 
Project leader Daniel Lucas says they involved the community and raised awareness. They delivered the chair Tuesday.
 
Simpson has a genetic disease called Friedreich's ataxia . In 2017, her speech therapists suggested she write an essay asking for help through LSU's senior capstone design program. That's a two-course program in which teams of students work on an assigned project.
 
There were 46 teams this year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days