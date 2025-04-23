EMT reinstated after being terminated for nearly a year

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge EMT fired nearly a year ago was reinstated Tuesday by the City-Parish personnel board.

Kasie Tadlock-Ball represented herself at the hearing, and the board voted 3-1 to reverse her firing. She was accused of policy violations – including abandoning patients, one of whom died.

"What they were accusing me of, they were not able to prove," Tadlock-Ball said.

Supervisors who testified in the hearing said some of the policy violations, like not properly tracking narcotics or not using a spotter when backing up an ambulance, are not considered terminable offenses.

In the cases involving harm to patients, Tadlock-Ball said one patient canceled services, and the other was her partner's responsibility.

"There was absolutely no supportive evidence of that. There were no family statements, there was no family testimony, there were no patient statements, there was no patient names. There was no call attached to that. They had nothing," she said.

After representing herself, she said she is grateful for the outcome.

"When you do the right thing, even when other people aren't, and you continue and you don't compromise your integrity, it turns out in your favor," Tadlock-Ball said.

She said after getting her job back, she is looking into becoming a paralegal.