EMS responds to heat exhaustion calls during LSU game on Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Brad Harris with Baton Rouge EMS says they received more than 15 calls during LSU'S home game against UCLA Saturday afternoon. Most of them from people suffering from heat exhaustion.

"All of our ambulances are equipped with air conditioning. They have IV fluids to resuscitate people if they need to, if they need to be rehydrated," he said.

Harris also mentioned there's a lot of preparation that goes into planning for LSU football games. Such as stocking med trailers that can hold up to four people and making sure that bikes are on hand so paramedics can get through crowds.

"If this was just a regular occurrence outside of an LSU game, we wouldn't have that capability," he said.

Even though LSU won against UCLA, one thing on some peoples minds was the heat. With head LSU coach Brian Kelly saying he noticed scarce crowds in some parts on Tiger Stadium.

"I did see that their weren't many people in the stands over there. Because the sun is obviously pounding on them," he said.

Harris advises people who will be outside for long periods of time to learn the symptoms of heat exhaustion. Which includes cramps, dizziness and feeling weak.

"You want to always make sure that you could have good access to a place for shelter, shade and for air conditioning. Then as much water and fluids as possible," he said.

He also advises tailgaters to always be prepared in case of emergencies.

"You're going to do a lot of walking. You're going to have to make sure that you have a safe ride home and you have a way to get to and from the game safely," he said.