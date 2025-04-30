EMS holding 10-week summer EMT class for aspiring first responders

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge EMS is hosting a 10-week EMT class starting this summer.

The course starts on Aug. 4 and classes will be held two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at EMS headquarters on Harding Boulevard.

The course will cost $595, EMS said.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or a GED. Officials say an informational session will be scheduled in June for those looking for more information.