EMS holding 10-week summer EMT class for aspiring first responders
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge EMS is hosting a 10-week EMT class starting this summer.
The course starts on Aug. 4 and classes will be held two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at EMS headquarters on Harding Boulevard.
The course will cost $595, EMS said.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or a GED. Officials say an informational session will be scheduled in June for those looking for more information.
