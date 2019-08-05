EMS complaint says Blane Salamoni blocked paramedics from saving 17-year-old's life in 2014

WBRZ news footage of the 2014 shooting scene on N. 49th St.

BATON ROUGE – Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot and killed Alton Sterling and is now at the center of a civil suit against the city of Baton Rouge from Sterling’s family, is accused of impeding a first responder from saving the life of a 17-year-old who was shot two years before the deadly encounter with Sterling.

Salamoni, who as part of a settlement with the police department, is no longer on the force. Last week, police revealed that Salamoni had a history of complaints and was not forthcoming with a domestic abuse arrest when he applied and was accepted to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Salamoni was originally fired when the department closed its investigation into the deadly shooting but Salamoni appealed. The deal reached last week allowed Salamoni to resign if he stopped appealing his termination. He will not receive any back pay.

Monday, the Sterling family attorneys released documents showing an EMS complaint accusing Salamoni of trying to slow down paramedics’ response to a shooting on North 49th Street by originally reporting the victim as “DOA” - dead on arrival. However, when an EMT was able to reach the patient, the individual still showed signs of life. Efforts to save the individual’s life were unsuccessful, and the person who was shot died in the street.

WBRZ archive records show the shooting involved a 17-year-old who died.

Two people were later arrested. Investigators said the deadly gunfire was the result of a drug deal involving a group of people. The 17-year-old was shot after threatening an eyewitness, according to a TV report at the time.

