Empire State Building lights up with purple and gold lights following LSU's CWS victory

Source: WBRZ
NEW YORK — Fresh off their eighth national title win, the LSU Tigers are on top of the world, literally!

The Empire State Building will light up purple and gold Monday night to celebrate the College World Series champions. The lights will come on after sunset in New York City, which will be around 7:30 p.m. CST, and stay on until 1 a.m.

Tiger fans can see the lights on the NYC Live Cam on the Empire State Building's website.

