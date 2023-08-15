100°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Emergency roadwork will slow eastbound traffic approaching Basin Bridge starting Friday

2 hours 34 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, August 15 2023 Aug 15, 2023 August 15, 2023 12:02 PM August 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HENDERSON - Emergency roadwork will force I-10 East to go down to one lane at the entrance of the Basin Bridge at multiple intervals starting this Friday and into next week.

The roadwork is needed to replace a broken finger joint near the Butte La Rose exit. 

DOTD says the first closure will happened from the base of the bridge to Lake Pelba starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing until noon Tuesday, Aug. 22. The closure will be repeated the following week, starting at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 and concluding at noon Aug. 29.

The state recommends drivers take I-49 north to US 190 East toward Baton Rouge as an alternate route.

