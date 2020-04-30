58°
Emergency crews responded to two overturned vehicles on Florida Blvd. Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on US 190 (Florida Blvd.) near Sharp Rd.
Two vehicles are overturned on Florida Blvd. The accident occurred Thursday around 8:30 p.m.
Officials say there are injuries involved but the severity is unclear. Two children have been transported to the hospital.
All lanes on Florida Blvd. are closed near Sharp Rd. at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
