Emergency crews respond to deadly shooting off Mohican St. Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon off of Mohican St.
Emergency crews were called to the 3700 block of Eaton St. around noon.
Officials say at least one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is a developing story.
