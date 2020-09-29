61°
Emergency 911 dispatch outages affected multiple police departments across US on Monday

Tuesday, September 29 2020
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Multiple police departments throughout the US, from Arizona to Florida, reported outages of their emergency 911 dispatch services Monday night, CNN reports.

Most of the outages lasted for about 30 minutes before being restored.

Interestingly, the issues were in tandem with outages reported by Microsoft services.

Microsoft's headquarters are located in the city of Redmond, Washington and on Monday night the city tweeted that its phones and emails had also shut down.

CNN reports that the service health status page for Microsoft Azure -- the company's cloud computing service -- posted, "A subset of customers in the Azure Public and Azure Government clouds may encounter errors performing authentication operations for a number of Microsoft or Azure services." Microsoft said customers "should see signs of recovery."

The news outlet says a spokesperson for the sheriff's office in Hennepin County, Minnesota said they were not sure whether their 911 outage was related to the Microsoft issue.

It's also of note that the New York Police Department  told CNN that while their 911 services were up and running all night with no outages, they did notice glitches with their Microsoft accounts. An internal memo shared by a senior NYPD official explained that department employees were not able to log into Microsoft email accounts from department desktops, but could still access email accounts through iPhones and iPads.

According the memo, which was released to the department around 8:15 p.m., "the problem is due to a worldwide Microsoft issue," which"Microsoft engineers are currently investigating."

A clear connection between the 911 problems and Microsoft outages has yet to be made.

