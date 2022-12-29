Embrace the superstition: Saints candles light the way for NFL season

NEW ORLEANS – Call it a superstition, but Saints fans can't stop lighting these candles.

At the NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club, located in the Irish Channel, prayer candles featuring a different kind of Saint are flying off the shelf.

Jackie and John Abston own the small business and couldn't believe how quickly the word spread.

“It was a rush order, I was kind of in shock,” Jackie said.

It all started when the candle’s creator, Stephanie Coughman, put them on display during the Champagne Stroll on Magazine Street. A sports fan tweeted that Alvin Karama shared with his followers.

“The next day, I come into work and the phone is ringing off the hook and everyone wants this Alvin Kamara candle,” Jackie said. “It’s really cool that [Alvin Kamara] embraced the fun and embraced the culture of this city and he shared it.”

Even if you're not a Saints fan, they've got something for you. From Anthony Davis and Coach O to Willie Nelson and Mr. Rogers, you can find just about anyone.

So next time the Saints kick off, why not light candle and say a prayer for the Black & Gold? Just don't stop if the Saints keep winning!

Click HERE to view the Saints' full 2018 schedule.