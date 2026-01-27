Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners

BATON ROUGE - Eleven East Baton Rouge Parish magnet schools were given the National Merit Award.

EBRPSS says the honor goes to magnet schools that "demonstrate a strong commitment to high academic standards, innovative curriculum, successful desegregation and diversity efforts, and meaningful parent and community engagement."

The following schools were given awards:

Merit Award of Excellence

- Belfair Montessori Magnet School (Top Merit Award of Excellence)

- Liberty Magnet High School

- Woodlawn High School

Merit Award of Distinction

- Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet

- Westdale World Language Immersion Middle Magnet

- Woodlawn Middle Magnet

- Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy

- McKinley Middle Academic Magnet

- Baton Rouge Magnet High

- Forest Heights Academy of Excellence

- Villa del Rey Creative Sciences and Arts Magnet