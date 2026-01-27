Latest Weather Blog
Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners
BATON ROUGE - Eleven East Baton Rouge Parish magnet schools were given the National Merit Award.
EBRPSS says the honor goes to magnet schools that "demonstrate a strong commitment to high academic standards, innovative curriculum, successful desegregation and diversity efforts, and meaningful parent and community engagement."
The following schools were given awards:
Merit Award of Excellence
- Belfair Montessori Magnet School (Top Merit Award of Excellence)
- Liberty Magnet High School
- Woodlawn High School
Merit Award of Distinction
- Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet
- Westdale World Language Immersion Middle Magnet
- Woodlawn Middle Magnet
- Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy
- McKinley Middle Academic Magnet
- Baton Rouge Magnet High
- Forest Heights Academy of Excellence
- Villa del Rey Creative Sciences and Arts Magnet
