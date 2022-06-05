Electrical malfunction sparks fire at building along Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire that burned down an apartment in a multi-use building Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge firefighters said an apartment unity at 3060 Scenic Highway was fully engulfed in flames when units arrived at 2:15.

According to fire officials, there were two apartments and an office in the building. The second apartment received heavy smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.