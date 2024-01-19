45°
Electrical malfunction believed to be cause of early-morning house fire
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early-morning house fire Friday.
The call came in just before 4:30 a.m. about a house on 2730 Bartlett Street filled with smoke. The three occupants of the home were able to make it out safely.
Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction behind the stove.
The Red Cross was called to assist the three displaced residents. No injuries were reported.
