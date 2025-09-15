Election map redrawn for the 19th JDC goes into effect for upcoming October election

BATON ROUGE— Judge elections for the 19th Judicial Court District will be under a new district map.

Representative Barbara Freiberg sponsored House Bill 124 that restructured the electoral map for the 19th JDC. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Landry in June. The map will go into effect for the upcoming October election that elects a candidate to fill a vacant seat.

“I had some constituents come to me and point out to me that it had been over 30 years since the 19th JDC lines have been determined,” Freiberg said.

The old map was divided into three, but the newly redrawn map is divided into two sections.

"So the idea that I had was to divide the districts into two pieces to have one judge who will be at large and you would elect 7 from each of the two districts," said Freiberg.

The new map changes the racial dynamic for the two districts. Black voters make up 72 percent of the registered voters in Section One, and in Section Two, 72 percent of the registered voters are white.

Freiberg believes this helps to fairly split the population in half.

"I think it represents two districts that are almost equal in population, maybe a couple hundred different, but almost equal," Freiberg said.

To check which district you are in, you can get in touch with the Registrar of Voters or head to the Secretary of State's website.