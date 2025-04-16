Eight Baton Rouge Magnet High students honored as 'superstars' after earning perfect ACT scores

Photo (L to R): Thomas Denny, Brianna Warren, Cecily Lu, Ziang Zhuang, Ryan Yang, Clark Ortego, Lukas Schwehm. Not Pictured- Tristan Jarnagin.

BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Magnet High School celebrated eight students who scored perfect scores on the ACT.

The eight students scored 36 — the highest possible score — on the standardized college admissions test.

A freshman — Ziang Zhuang — was among the students who got a perfect score during the 2024-2025 school year.

Six juniors — Ryan Yang, Tristan Jarnagin, Cecily Lu, Clark Ortego, Lukas Schwehm and Brianna Warren — were also honored.

A senior — Thomas Deny — was also recognized by the school.

An East Baton Rouge Parish School District spokesperson said this is an "incredible achievement," calling the eight students "superstars."