Edwards and Edwards: Kylee and Tori combine for five RBIs in LSU win over Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball's got a home SEC series win and it came against Ole Miss. The Tigers fought off the Rebels and pulled ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning 7-6.

Just like in game one of the series, Kylee Edwards and Tori Edwards brought in the bulk of LSU's runs. The pair combined for five RBIs, including the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on a Tori Edwards walk.

Jalia Lassiter continues to be a force at the top of the Tiger lineup. The center fielder scored three runs on the day, the last of which ended up being the game winner.

The game got off to a rocky start for LSU as the Rebels got to Jayden Heavener with four runs in the first two innings. Heavener's day would be done after walking Ole Miss' leadoff hitter in the top of the third.

Winning game three on Sunday would finish off LSU's first series sweep in SEC play this season and get the Tigers to a .500 conference record for the first time this season.

The third game of the series has been somewhat of an issue for LSU the past two weekend against Missouri and Arizona. LSU got shutout in game three at Mizzou, and only scored two runs in their last game against Arizona. The Tigers had a chance to sweep those series as well.