Edwards' 2015 campaign manager, Linda Day, passes
BATON ROUGE - Governor John bel Edwards' campaign manager from the 2015 election has passed away.
Linda Day, a retired school administrator from Caddo Parish, joined Edwards' campaign team in the 2015 Louisiana Governor's Race.
"Our hearts are heavy today as Louisiana lost one of its fiercest champions for working families and our teachers, our dear friend Linda Day," Gov. Edwards wrote. "Linda was not just a member of our team; she was a part of our family. We have been together through good times and bad."
Our hearts are heavy today as Louisiana lost one of its fiercest champions for working families and our teachers, our dear friend Linda Day. #lagov pic.twitter.com/qXKxlaYIQm— John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelforLA) February 15, 2019
