EBT card users warned to change PIN after skimming devices discovered

BATON ROUGE - Thieves have been skimming data from EBT cards, and the Department of Children and Family Services wants everyone to change their PIN codes.

So far, no one in this area has reported having their benefits stolen.

Skimming devices are hidden on card readers at businesses and intercept data as cards are used. They can hijack credit and debit card information in addition to EBT cards.

"We have dozens of devices that were located in Louisiana and along with our border states," said Rhonda Brown, the fraud and recovery director at DCFS.

Since the discovery of these devices, DCFS has sent out text message alerts to all EBT cardholders urging them to change their PINs and to carefully monitor their transactions.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on their EBT accounts should contact the EBT customer service hotline.

Brown said users can watch out for skimming devices by gently pulling on the edges of checkout card readers.

"Just tug on it because it's an overlay, so it will come off," Brown said.

Authorities also specifically asked users to beware of phone calls that come from a 1-866 number that claim to be DCFS. It is not DCFS.

DCFS will never ask for your card number or PIN via phone call.

For more information on EBT card security and how cardholders can protect their benefits, please visit dcfs.la/skimming.

If you believe you are a victim of EBT skimming, please call 1-888-LA-HELPU (1-888-524-3578).