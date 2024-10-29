EBRSO: Suspected child molester faces new charges after second victim comes forward

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man suspected of raping a teenage girl on new charges after another victim came forward this month.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Nicholas Waxley of Pride was booked on charges of molestation of a juvenile Monday after a victim told authorities of an encounter that occurred three years ago.

The victim, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, told officers that Waxley had forced her to perform sexual acts on him.

According to arrest records, the incident occurred while the victim was visiting family. She told deputies she and Waxley were in an upstairs bedroom when he began inappropriately touching her. The victim says she initially resisted Waxley's advances but felt she had no other choice but to listen to his repeated commands.

She told officers that Waxley had been a person she confided in up to that point.

The sheriff's office said the victim was once again visiting family a few weeks later when Waxley unexpectedly visited. She says he asked her to talk upstairs, where he sexually assaulted her for a second time. Waxley then told the victim he was not getting along with the mother of his child and did not want to get caught "sleeping with a bunch of women".

Waxley was previously arrested in July after another victim told authorities that he had raped her three years ago, when she was only 13 years old.

In that case, deputies said Waxley raped the girl and told her that he would tell others about her secrets if she told anyone about the incident. Waxley also gave the victim an emergency contraceptive the next day.

The victim later told deputies that Waxley had previously molested her on multiple occassions several years prior. She told them she didn't report the rape until recently because when she told family and friends about the molestations, they put her in counseling rather than reporting it to authorities.