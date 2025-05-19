76°
EBRSO responding to deadly shooting on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a fatal shooting at Tanglewood Apartments early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.. Officials said of the two people involved, one was taken to the hospital and the other died from their injuries.
There was no information about what lead to the shooting or the victim's identity.
This is a developing story.
