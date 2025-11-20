69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: One person injured in shooting on Hanks Drive

1 hour 24 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 November 20, 2025 9:59 PM November 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Hanks Drive, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

EBRSO said they responded around 9:06 p.m. to shots fired in the 6000 block of Hanks Drive and one person was shot. Officials say it appears multiple people fired shots.

Trending News

The shooting is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days