EBRSO: Man arrested for threatening to shoot up EBR middle school, battery of school teacher

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for terrorizing and battery of a school teacher after he threatened to shoot up a school in response to his sister being in an altercation with other students.

Elijah Morris, 24, gained unauthorized entry into an East Baton Rouge middle school, which arrest documents did not specify, and made threatening statements on March 11, 2024, according to arrest documents.

Witnesses said Morris entered the school's main office, confronted a staff member about an altercation involving his sister and other students before becoming "belligerent" and "roaming the school hallways." Students, teachers and administration employees heard Morris say "I'll shoot this mother****er up" when Morris exited the building, went to his vehicle and attempting to forcefully gain access back inside.

Video footage showed Morris running through several hallways, screaming, and attempting to charge several students in the cafeteria. The administration stopped him before the situation escalated.

As a result, the school went into lockdown. As the school prepared for lockdown, an employee was securing the attendance office when Morris began shaking, banging and pushing the door on the employee. The employee received a minor injury to their left arm that put them out of work for medical attention, officials said.