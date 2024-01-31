73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBRSO looking for suspects of nine vehicle burglaries

1 hour 14 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, January 31 2024 Jan 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 2:56 PM January 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for information on suspects of nine vehicle burglaries within the Glen Oaks area.

According to police, the string of burglaries took place from January 20 to January 24 during early morning hours at the neighborhoods of Cedar Pointe, Merrydale Place, Copper Oaks, and Betty Smothers Ave. The burglars took purses, money and firearms from vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Office at 225-389-5064.

