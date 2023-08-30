EBRSO looking for information on missing man

Image of Marcus Oubre

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who was last seen a week ago.

According to the police, Marcus Oubre was reportedly last seen August 23rd at 9:30 p.m. when he said he'd be going away for a few days. He was reported missing Sunday on the 27th.

Oubre was last seen in a white 2006 Honda Accord. Anyone with information should contact EBRSP at 389-5000.