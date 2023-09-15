90°
EBRSO looking for information on masked store robbery
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a robbery that took place September 9.
According to the police, a masked female suspect robbed a store on 5565 Essen Lane of cash and an employee's phone at gunpoint.
Anyone with information is asked for call 389-5064.
