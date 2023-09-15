EBRSO locate man originally reported missing

76°
5 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Friday, September 15 2017 Sep 15, 2017 September 15, 2017 2:46 PM September 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

UPDATE: Clifford Ray Williams has been found in good health, according to EBRSO officials.

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Clifford Ray Williams was last seen on Sumrall Drive around 5 a.m. on August 26, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Detectives say they believe Williams may have traveled towards New Orleans in a silver or white 2017 Nissan Titan, with Louisiana license plate C708355.

Williams is described as a black male, approximately 5' 5", 130 pounds, and wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about his location should contact EBRSO Detective Garland Johnson at (225) 389-5061.

