Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Eight people arrested after fentanyl, illegal firearms seized in two separate cases
BATON ROUGE - Eight people were arrested after fentanyl and firearms were seized in raids, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said in the first case, they arrested Malchai Tillman Jr. and Troy Bell after deputies raided Tillman's Bluebonnet Boulevard apartment. They seized around 1.72 pounds of fentanyl, almost 7 ounces of crystal meth, and two firearms among the things seized.
Both men were booked for possessing drugs with intent to distribute; Tillman was booked for distributing fentanyl and crystal meth.
In the second case, four locations were raided and six people were arrested. Eight guns were seized, alongside 16 grams of crack cocaine and 7.25 doses of oxycodone among other items seized.
Trending News
Daylajasha Banks, Daylon Banks, Deondrick Lucas, Tory Minton, Leslie Coleman and Gerald Coleman were the six people arrested. All were booked for drug charges except Minton, who was booked for illegal use of a machine gun, and Leslie Coleman, who was booked for four counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of battery of a dating partner.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Potential EBR/EMS merger still in wait-and-see mode after court hearing Friday
-
How Hurricane Katrina changed Baton Rouge forever
-
The urgent warning before Katrina that changed weather forecasts
-
Coast Guardsman during Hurricane Katrina recounts his experience 20 years later
-
BRFD: Toledo Bend Avenue fire from earlier in week was caused by...
Sports Video
-
Local high schools compete in jamborees before the start of the season
-
Haulcy to miss first half Saturday vs. Clemson
-
Saints claim former LSU receiver, Louisiana native off waivers
-
Nussmeier, Sloan on same page ahead of season opener
-
Jay Johnson introduces new team as fall practice approaches