EBRSO Deputies investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road

1 hour 38 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, December 11 2022 Dec 11, 2022 December 11, 2022 9:02 AM December 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 A.M. and  left one person hurt with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle.

This is an on-going investigation.

