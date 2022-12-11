EBRSO Deputies investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 A.M. and left one person hurt with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle.

This is an on-going investigation.