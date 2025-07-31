73°
EBRSO corrections officer booked for malfeasance, bringing in contraband
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office corrections officer was booked for malfeasance and possession with the intent to distribute drugs after allegedly buying narcotics to later distribute at the parish prison.
Jevon Winfrey allegedly provided tobacco, narcotics and phones to prisoners in exchange for money.
Deputies did a controlled buy with Winfrey, according to arrest documents.
After that controlled buy, an arrest warrant was issued for Winfrey for possession with intent to distribute schedule two drugs, transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions and malfeasance in office.
