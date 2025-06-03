EBRSO, assisting agencies crack down on major drug bust; dozens arrested, connected with street gang

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge and assisting agencies cracked down on gangs with a drug bust on Monday.

Deputies arrested 13 people who they say are affiliated with the street gang, the "Vultures". Reco Andrews is on the run and wanted by law enforcement.

Officials said the EBRSO Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, with the help of multiple agencies, conducted an extensive two-month investigation into the "Vultures." Officials said the alleged members are suspected of being responsible for numerous shootings in and around the Baton Rouge area.

EBRSO obtained a search warrant for 13 different locations in Baton Rouge during the bust.

Within the takedown, deputies seized 16 firearms, a Glock switch, drugs, digital scales, and more than $40,000.

One resident in the Hammond Manor area who wishes to remain anonymous told WBRZ she couldn't believe the number of officers in the area just for a drug bust when crime regularly occurs in the area.

“What about the other people? I mean we pay taxes just like everybody else. We deserve the same protection.”

The resident said she applauds the officers for their efforts, but she still does not feel safe. She said crime prevention should be their main priority.

“Nobody has come over here in our area to discuss any of the issues that we have. It’s like we’re just here to pay our taxes, you get your money and that’s it.”