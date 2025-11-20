62°
EBR Students of the Year Awards held at McKinley Middle Magnet
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System hosted the EBR Students of the Year Awards in the Lynn Whitfield Theatre at McKinley Middle Magnet School on Wednesday night.
The ceremony acknowledged students across the parish; those students were Jace Williams, Bryan Gosa, Olivia Peng, Lucy Thomas and Avery Harrell.
WBRZ's John Pastorek emceed the event and called each name as the students received an award and honorary medal from Superintendent LaMont Cole.
