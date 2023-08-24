EBR schools proposing staggered start times amid ongoing transportation dispute

BATON ROUGE - School leaders in East Baton Rouge are expected to vote on a reworked schedule Thursday night as the district contends with an ongoing dispute with its dissatisfied bus drivers.

Superintendent Sito Narcisse teased the proposal during an interview with WBRZ on Thursday morning but kept the specifics under wraps. The school system is set to detail the full proposal ahead of a board vote Thursday night.

"We want to change how school rotations happen so there can be more efficiency," Narcisse explained Thursday. "What no one knows about fully is which schools are on what rotation, and so we will release that tonight."

Sources tell WBRZ that the school system pitched multiple proposals during a virtual meeting with bus drivers earlier this week. One of those plans entails starting middle and high school students at 7:45 a.m., while elementary students would start at 9 a.m..

According to The Advocate, another proposal would have high schoolers starting at 7 a.m., middle schoolers starting at 8 a.m. and elementary students starting at 9 a.m..

Thursday's special meeting is set for 5 p.m. at 3000 N Sherwood Forest Boulevard.