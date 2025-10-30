EBR Schools hosting annual Fall Fling recruitment event

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting its annual Fall Fling Recruitment and Retention Event this weekend at Broadmoor Elementary School.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, is designed to fill vacancies the district has for teachers, paraprofessionals, Child Nutrition Program cooks and managers and Transportation Department employees.

"The focus of Fall Fling this year and every year is to fill vacancies that exist within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System,” Edward Roberts, an EBR Schools Human Resources recruitment manager, said. “Our largest needs continue to be in the areas of Exceptional Student Services, World Language and English as a Second Language.”

Those without a teaching certificate are also encouraged to attend, with EBR Schools partnering with alternative certification programs that help qualified candidates earn the credentials needed to enter the classroom.

