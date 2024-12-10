EBR Schools holding hiring event for teachers, paraprofessional positions Saturday

Pexels

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is holding a hiring event for teachers and paraprofessionals Saturday morning.

According to the EBRPSS, the event will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Instructional Resource Center at 1022 South Foster Drive.

Recruiters will be hiring on the spot for teacher and paraprofessional positions, pending a background check.