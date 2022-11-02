71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Schools awarded $3.5M grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

1 hour 57 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, November 02 2022 Nov 2, 2022 November 02, 2022 5:11 PM November 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge School System was one of two school districts in the nation to be awarded a $3.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. 

The grant, titled "Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity," focuses on economically disadvantaged and minority students. 

"EBRPSS will be part of a 33-month innovative pilot program that will combine existing, collaborative research
partners in an effort to develop new customized intervention models, data-tracking and teacher training for online
student learning," the school system said. 

Trending News

Out of 17 school district finalists, East Baton Rouge and New York City public schools were both selected for the grant. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days