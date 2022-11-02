71°
EBR Schools awarded $3.5M grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge School System was one of two school districts in the nation to be awarded a $3.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The grant, titled "Research and Development Partnerships for Math Equity," focuses on economically disadvantaged and minority students.
"EBRPSS will be part of a 33-month innovative pilot program that will combine existing, collaborative research
partners in an effort to develop new customized intervention models, data-tracking and teacher training for online
student learning," the school system said.
Out of 17 school district finalists, East Baton Rouge and New York City public schools were both selected for the grant.
