EBR School Board selects five finalists for superintendent job

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board selected five finalists for the board's new superintendent during their meeting Tuesday.

From a pool of 17 applicants. the following five were chosen: Adam Smith, Andrea Zayas, Kevin George, Krish Mohip and Patrick Jenkins.

Smith has been serving in the position since Sito Narcisse's departure from the role in January. He received the Board's backing in January.

Tuesday's meeting is the third in a series to provide the public with information about the school's proposed budget, including allocations for academic programs, infrastructure improvements, teacher pay raises and other key initiatives.

The Board will hold its final budget meeting Thursday and is expected to vote on a superintendent in July.