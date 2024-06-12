EBR school board sees 17 applicants for new superintendent, including interim

BATON ROUGE - After former superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish School System Sito Narcisse announced his departure in January, the search continues for the next person to fill the role. EBRPSS is looking at 17 applicants.

One of the 17 applicants is interim superintendent Adam Smith, who has been serving in the position since Narcisse's departure.

The full list of applicants can be found here.

Many of the applicants, according to the Advocate, have current or past experience leading school districts. Verna Ruffin is the only applicant currently serving as a superintendent, working in a Connecticut school district after working for 21 years in Lafayette.

The Advocate notes some other applicant names that may be familiar to locals:

- Angela Domingue, former district administrator and former acting superintendent of City of Baker schools. Since 2021, she's been chief of schools for Helix Community Schools, a Baton Rouge-based charter school network.



- Nichola Hall, current chief of human resources for the school system since 2021. She was previously assistant director of food & nutrition services for two years in the City of Bridgeport, Conn., school district.



- Kevin George, superintendent of LSU Lab School since 2021. He spent six years as superintendent of the St. John the Baptist Parish school district.



- Patrick Jenkins, former superintendent of St. Landry Parish schools for seven years. He is currently chief of operations for the Jefferson Parish school district.



- Bernard Taylor, who served as East Baton Rouge Parish school superintendent from 2012 to 2015. He is currently acting principal of Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh.

A series of meetings will be held in the coming weeks as the school board narrows down its selection.

A final vote is planned to be held at the beginning of July.