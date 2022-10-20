56°
EBR School Board buys property for new elementary in St. George area
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will build a new elementary school, intertwined with a public park, on land the board agreed Thursday to buy for almost $3.3 million.
The Advocate reported the purchase — 25 acres between Perkins Road and Ward Creek — is the result of over four years of searching for land in the historically school-scarce area of the parish.
The new elementary school will serve as a feeder for a new high school that will be built on an $8.5 million tract of land purchased earlier this year, located about a mile away off Rieger Road and just west of the intersection of I-10 and Siegen Lane.
Thursday's vote passed unanimously, according to the news outlet.
