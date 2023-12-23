EBR Hazardous Material Collection Day to be held Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous household materials for safe disposal at the upcoming Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The mayor's office emphasizes that this Oct. 10 event is only for the collection of residential hazardous waste, and they will not accept materials generated by businesses and other commercial sources. People who live outside of East Baton Rouge Parish are also not eligible to use the collection service.

The following household hazardous materials will be accepted: fertilizers, pool chemicals, insecticides, pesticides, gasoline, cleaning products, oil paint and paint products, automobile tires, auto products including used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, oil and fuel filters; cooking oil; fluorescent tubes, ballasts and compact fluorescent bulbs; lead acid, nickel-cadmium and alkaline batteries; stereos and televisions. To be accepted, liquids should be in labeled, closed containers holding five gallons or less.

Items that will not be accepted include: ammunition, explosives, fireworks, non-residential waste, radioactive devices (smoke/fire/detectors), large gas cylinders such as helium, acetylene or Freon, Styrofoam peanuts, school lab waste, fire extinguishers, appliances (white goods) or furniture, copiers, construction and demolition debris, asbestos-containing building materials, biomedical hazardous material, computers, computer monitors, fax machines and computer components, and latex paint.

The mayor's Recycling Director Susan Hamilton says that although household hazardous materials comprise only one percent of the waste stream, they can negatively impact almost every aspect of the environment, polluting the air, water and soil.

BREC Memorial Stadium is located on N. 17th Street. Residents should enter the drive-through drop-off site from Scenic Highway at Foss Street. Police officers will be on hand and directional signs will be posted to keep traffic moving steadily.

For more information, contact the Mayor’s Recycling Office at (225) 389-5194, or consult its web site at www.brgov.com/recycle The web site also has a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable household hazardous materials.