EBR deputies nab ritzy burglary suspect after $300,000 high-end crime spree
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a suspect tied to high-end burglaries of homes in ritzy Baton Rouge neighborhoods throughout half of 2020.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Justin Joseph Andrews, 42, was arrested this week in Katy, Texas. Deputies said Andrews "plagued East Baton Rouge" and hit high-end neighborhoods from May-December.
Andrews stole more than $300,000 worth of jewelry, cash and firearms from homes in the Country Club of Louisiana and Santa Maria subdivisions.
Andrews is likely tied to Lafayette-area burglaries, investigators said, and will likely face additional charges in Lafayette, St. Martin and Calcaseiu parishes.
"Multiple local, state and federal agencies participated in this lengthy investigation leading to Andrews’ arrest," the sheriff's office said.
Deputies in Lafayette identified Andrews as a suspect and EBRSO detectives along with Texas authorities, Fort Bend Police and Katy Police apprehended Andrews in the Houston suburb.
Andrews will be booked into jail in East Baton Rouge later.
