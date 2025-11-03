67°
EBR deputies investigating fatal crash at intersection of Jones Creek Road, George O'Neal Lane
ST. GEORGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are investigating after a 20-year-old was killed in a car crash on Halloween night.
The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Jones Creek Road and George O'Neal Lane.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Jacqueline Carmona was killed in the crash.
