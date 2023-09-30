EBR DA plans to review past cases that involved officers charged with corruption

BATON ROUGE - After four Baton Rouge officers were charged with corruption, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office now has to start reviewing previous investigations.

The four Baton Rouge officers, Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence, Jesse Barcelona, Todd Thomas, and Doug Chutz are charged with multiple felonies tied to an incident from September 2020. District Attorney Hillar Moore says with the charges, the office now has to reinvestigate the cases.

"These are officers who worked lots of hours and lots of cases," Moore said. "They're the ones that we generally see that are involved in violent crime. So that is what is concerning to me."

Nearly a thousand cases need to be investigated at this point. Moore says at this point he's not sure how they'll handle the capacity of new cases.

"These officers were very active officers that handled a lot of cases, involving a lot of people that have substantial records," Moore said.

With the review process, the District Attorney says they have to determine what role the officers actually played in the case. That includes showing the case is provable without the specific officers, even though Moore insists they won't be treated any different.

"These officers are also presumed innocent, just like anyone else," he said.