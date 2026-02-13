62°
EBR Coroner: 18-year-old killed at apartment complex off Plank Road

Friday, February 13 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old was shot and killed Thursday at an apartment complex off Plank Road, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said. 

Edwyn Williams was identified as the victim of a shooting that happened around 6 a.m. at The Reserve at Howell Place. 

Williams was found shot inside a car in the apartment complex's parking lot. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting.

