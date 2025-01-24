Eating local is a great way to help small businesses recover - especially on game day

BATON ROUGE - Small and large businesses alike have been closed for the last few days due to the snow and ice blanketing Louisiana, but now that the state is thawing out, it's back to business for everyone.

Friday morning, 2une In's Mia Monet visited SoLou, a local restaurant, to talk about how businesses are bouncing back and preparing for Winter Restaurant Week, which takes place from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1.

Lots of restaurants Friday will also be gearing up for a game night with LSU women's basketball facing off against rival South Carolina. Is there a rivalry on the 2une In crew?