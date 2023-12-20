50°
Eastbound lanes of Mississippi River Bridge shut down for semi truck on fire

1 hour 54 minutes ago Wednesday, December 20 2023 Dec 20, 2023 December 20, 2023 7:00 PM December 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The eastbound lanes of the Mississippi River Bridge are shut down as firefighters and other first responders work to clear the remnants of a semi truck that caught on fire Wednesday evening. 

The fire started just before 7 p.m. Large flames shot up from the vehicle as cars passed on the other side of the bridge. 

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze minutes after their arrival. Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said there are no reported injuries. 

It is unclear what started the fire. 

