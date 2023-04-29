Eastbound I-10 at LA 415 back open after two hour closure Saturday

PORT ALLEN - Traffic stopped on I-10 eastbound at LA 415 for nearly two hours Saturday night.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a smashed car and four stopped semi trucks in the area. The wreck happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Traffic was flowing in the area at 4:30 p.m.

State Police shared a photo of the crash site that showed oil covering the road. Cameras show a sawdust patch where the spill was.

State Police said they did not know how many people were injured in the wreck.