55°
Latest Weather Blog
East Feliciana deputies: Clinton man arrested for rape, two children identified as victims
CLINTON - A Clinton man was arrested for two counts of first-degree rape with two child victims, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the Clinton Police Department received a complaint involving the molestation of a child and requested the sheriff's office investigate.
Trending News
Two children were identified as victims. Rinaldo "Rah Rah" Robinson, 43, of Clinton was booked into East Feliciana Parish Prison on Thursday for two counts of first-degree rape as a result.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
AG says she is suing California, NY after states refuse to extradite...
-
BRPD: Foster parent arrested for spanking 3-year-old with fly swatter
-
2 more suspects arrested in connection with November fatal beating, shooting; total...
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
Sports Video
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early
-
Southern football introduces assistant coaches, recaps National Signing Day class
-
BRCC Bears take down visiting Southern-Shreveport on the hardowod
-
D-D Breaux feature of SEC Network special broadcast